Tiger Shroff gets inspired by Mirabai Chanu, lifts 140 kgs during barbell squats

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff on Sunday gave fans powerlifting goals during cardio workout by weightlifting 140 kgs and performing barbell front squats after being inspired by Mirabai Chanu's historic win at Tokyo Olympics.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 20:11 IST
Tiger Shroff (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff on Sunday gave fans powerlifting goals during cardio workout by weightlifting 140 kgs and performing barbell front squats after being inspired by Mirabai Chanu's historic win at Tokyo Olympics. Taking to his Instagram handle, Tiger gave fans a glimpse of his robust workout as he gushed over the silver medal champion. The video featured him with his back to the camera, donning a pale blue hoodie that was held at the waist with a belt and teamed it with a pair of black tights.

Standing barefoot before a mirror as he sweated it out, the 'Baghi' star kept his feet shoulder-width apart in front of a rack bar. With a barbell placed on his collar bone, Tiger grasped the bar with his hands and kept his wrists facing forward, palms facing upwards to allow his elbows to lift forward.

In the caption, Tiger wrote, "140 kgs and counting...So so inspired to get stronger and go beyond my limits thanks to #mirabaichanu what a performance! go team india! #tokyoolympics." Ace weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu stole the show on Day One of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics as she opened India's medals tally on Saturday after bagging a silver in the Women's 49kg category.

Chanu lifted a total of 202 kg (87kg in snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk) during her four successful attempts across the competition. On the film front, Tiger has completed the first schedule of shooting for the sequel of his 2014 debut movie 'Heropanti'.

'Heropanti 2' is slated for release on December 3 this year. Apart from Tiger, the sequel will also star Tara Sutaria in the lead role. The movie is being directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger's last release, 'Baaghi 3'. The film's music will be composed by A R Rahman, with the lyrics penned by Mehboob. Apart from this, Tiger also has an interesting lineup of movies- 'Baaghi 4' and 'Ganpath' co-starring Kriti Sanon in the pipeline. (ANI)

