Entertainment News Roundup: Kim K. joins Kanye West for mass unveiling of album 'Donda'

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Kim K. joins Kanye West for mass unveiling of album 'Donda' Kim Kardashian joined her estranged husband Kanye West as he unveiled his latest album for tens of thousands of fans at an Atlanta sports arena.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2021 02:31 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 02:28 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@KimKardashian)

Kim K. joins Kanye West for mass unveiling of album 'Donda'

Kim Kardashian joined her estranged husband Kanye West as he unveiled his latest album for tens of thousands of fans at an Atlanta sports arena. Kardashian, who in February filed for divorce from West, was pictured with their four young children at the packed 71,000 capacity Mercedes Benz stadium in Atlanta. The musician did not sing but hosted the huge party on Thursday to listen to tracks from "Donda," named after his mother who died in 2007.

