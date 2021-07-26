Left Menu

Kannada actor Jayanthi passes away at 76

Veteran Kannada actor Jayanthi, popularly known as Abhinaya Sharadhe, died on Monday morning at her residence in Bengaluru. She was 76 when she breathed her last.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 26-07-2021 11:59 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 11:59 IST
Late actor Jayanthi (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Veteran Kannada actor Jayanthi, popularly known as Abhinaya Sharadhe, died on Monday morning at her residence in Bengaluru. She was 76 when she breathed her last. Mourning the demise of Jayanthi, Karnataka CM B.S. Yediyurappa took to Twitter and wrote, "Her contribution to the film industry is immense. It is an irreplaceable loss to Kannada film industry."

Reportedly, Jayanthi, who is survived by her son Krishna Kumar, passed away due to age-related ailments. Speaking of Jayanthi's acting career, she had done over 500 films in Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Marathi and Hindi. From Dr Rajkumar to NTR and MGR, Jayanthi had shared screen space with the likes of legends of Southern cinema.

Also, for her remarkable contribution, Jayanthi had received several accolades, including the Karnataka State awards and the President's Medal for Best Actress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

