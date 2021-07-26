Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 begun its production, a deleted Instagram post revealed

The South Korean TV series Arthdal Chronicles dropped on June 1, 2019, on Netflix and was announced for a second season on February 12, 2020. Unfortunately, the production was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Netflix excluded Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 from the 2021 lineup.

Presently, the creators are silent on the creation of Arthdal Chronicles Season 2. After its 2019 debut, the K-drama maker made fans wait for the next season for nearly two years. Some of the viewers are wondering whether Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 is canceled.

Advertisement

But don't worry! Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 has not been canceled. The production for the Season 2 of the K-drama was scheduled to begin in the second half of 2020. Meanwhile, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the production has changed its format as they can't shoot overseas.

In the meantime, on May 30, an Instagram user posted some pictures from the set of Arthdal Chronicles, that show the crew members working on the set, as noted by Tech Rader 247. According to the media publication, the post was instantly removed which means the makers do not want to disclose about the production.

A fan asked the Instagram user whether it's the picture of Arthdal Chronicles Season 2's filming. The user confirmed that the picture was taken on May 30, 2021, only. Furthermore, after the wrapping of Vincenzo, Song-Joong-ki was presumed growing the length of his hair. And the same question is asked about the picture of the actor. So we may predict the production for Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 begun secretly.

The story of Arthdal Chronicles revolves around a mythical land named Arth that takes place during the Bronze Age. The inhabitants of the ancient city of Arthdal contend with power struggles, while some encounter loves along the way. Eun-seom played by Song Joong-ki goes through hardships to bring his tribe back to life and learns of his true origins in the process.

In terms of cast, earlier the makers confirmed returning of Song Joong-ki, Kim Ji-won, Jang Dong-gun, and Kim Ok-vin in the lead roles.

Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the K-dramas and South Korean films.

Also Read: Penthouse Season 3 Episode 8 gets new release date due to 2020 Tokyo Olympics