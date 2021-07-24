Penthouse Season 3 Episode 8 gets new release date due to 2020 Tokyo Olympics

The K-drama The Penthouse: War in Life Season 3 started airing on June 4, 2021, and the last episode will drop on September 10. Penthouse Season 3 Episode 8 was slated to be out on July 23 but the series is delayed for Tokyo Olympics.

According to various Korean media outlets, Penthouse Season 3 Episode 8 will air on July 30, 2021, at 10 pm KST. The eighth episode is postponed due to the broadcast of 2020 Tokyo Olympics and pushed back by one week. However, from next week, the series will follow its regular schedule.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a rumor circulates over the internet that the creators might extend one more episode to Penthouse Season 3. Initially, the actors signed to appear in 12 episode drama.

According to KDrama Stars, in early July, Osen cited that the production team had been discussing the possibility of having a one-episode extension. At the time, a source from a broadcasting industry revealed to the publication that "there was a proposal to extend "Penthouse 3" to 13 episodes," adding that "nothing has been revealed about the exact ending so far."

However, a representative from the production had a conversation with MyDaily. He said, "nothing has been decided regarding a one-episode extension from the original 12 episodes to 13 episodes."

Penthouse Season 3 focuses on the residents of Hera Place after their trials and their kids who prepare themselves to take the college entrance examination.

Just when Shim Su-ryeon thinks she can finally live happily, Logan (Park Eun-seok) dies right before her eyes. With the residents of Hera Palace out of prison, what will be their fates as their desires grow bigger and more mysterious figures exist in their lives?

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the K-Dramas.

Also Read: Has Song Hye-kyo agreed to work with Descendants of the Sun's director Lee Eung-bok?