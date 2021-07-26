The 100: A spinoff is still under consideration, says CW head

The 100 Season 7 dropped its finale episode on September 30, 2020, and since then some fans are wondering for the post-apocalyptic science fiction drama's Season 8. It is because there is a rumor claiming that The CW Network's The 100 Season 8 is on the way.

Let's be clear, there is no such official announcement on the making of The 100 Season 8. Rather, in August 2019, it was announced the seventh season would be the final season, finishing the show with 100 episodes.

Advertisement

According to an interview of the show's creator Jason Rothenberg, he and his writer's team already decided to conclude the series several years back.

Meanwhile, fans would be happy to know while The 100 is officially over; it seems there's still some hope for the series viewers. A prequel to The 100 is under development and it may come to fruition very soon.

In October 2019, Rothenberg began developing a prequel series to The 100 for The CW. A backdoor pilot episode was ordered; "Anaconda" aired July 8, 2020, as an episode of the seventh and final season of The 100. The prequel series is set to show the events 97 years before the original series, beginning with the nuclear apocalypse that wiped out almost all life on Earth.

In February 2020, it was reported that Iola Evans, Adain Bradley, and Leo Howard were cast as Callie, Reese, and August, respectively.

In January 2021, Deadline reported that The 100 prequel was still being considered. In May 2021, according to The CW Network's head Mark Pedowitz, the spinoff was still under consideration by the network.

Although The CW Network is silent about The 100 Prequel, but recently, Mark Pedowitz stated that The 100 prequel is not on the list of 2021 releases. The work is in progress.

Mark Pedowitz said, "I bet you're gonna be shocked by this: There are still discussions going on. It is not done in any way shape or form, but there's discussions still happening."

Earlier Mark Pedowitz explained at the 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour after news broke in August, per TV Guide. "We talked about it a lot. Jason has some other ideas he wants to do, and he thought that this was the right way to go."

TV Line reported, the Shepherd Bill's daughter Callie might lead the series. The spin-off story of the series might title "The 100: Second Dawn."

"My initial thought was, 'let's do it in space where, as we know, the Ark is coming together at this time. All the ancestors of our protagonist in the original show from the original 100 are up in space.' But then this became kind of ... We keyed it into what the prequel should be because it made more sense for the story we were telling in season seven," said Jason Rothenberg to Comic Book.

There is no more information on The 100 prequel or the spin-off series. Devdiscourse will come up with more updates on upcoming shows. Till then stay tuned!

Also Read: Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 begun its production, a deleted Instagram post revealed