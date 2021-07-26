Kartik Aaryan shares adorable photos with his furry buddy

Left Menu

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on Monday treated his social media fans to adorable photos of him, with his furry buddy.

26-07-2021
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on Monday treated his social media fans to adorable photos of him, with his furry buddy. The 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared three pictures in which he could be seen dressed in a black hoodie while striking a sweet pose and cuddling up the furry pup.

Sharing the pictures, Kartik wrote, 'Ise koi launch karo' followed by a heart emoji. The post garnered more than six lakh likes. Fans of the star couldn't keep calm after seeing the cute pictures and several of them took to the comments section of the post and bombarded it with fire and heart emojis. Many fans called them cute and adorable.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will soon be seen in Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India'. The film will reportedly revisit one of the most successful rescue operations in Indian history. Before that, he had announced 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha', the title of which will now be changed to avoid hurting any sentiments. The movie marks his first collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala.

Apart from that, Kartik will also be seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'Dhamaka'. Earlier, he also made headlines when reports speculated that the makers of 'Dostana 2' dropped him from the film. (ANI)

