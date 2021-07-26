Amol Palekar, Barun Sobti to star in ZEE5 original film '200'

Streaming platform ZEE5 on Monday announced its new film, ''200'', featuring actors Amol Palekar, Barun Sobti and ''Sairat'' star Rinku Rajguru among others. ''200'' is directed by Sarthak Dasgupta and backed by Yoodlee Films- the film production arm of Saregama. According to the makers, the film will chronicle the ''oppression and injustice suffered by Dalit women''. ''200'' also stars Sahil Khattar, Saloni Batra, Indraneil Sengupta and Upendra Limaye. Nimisha Pandey, head, Hindi Originals, ZEE5 India said, it was important for a ''powerful'' story like ''200'' to get the platform so that it reaches to the world and ''brings to light the harsh realities that still exist.'' ''We are happy to collaborate with Saregama and Yoodlee Films and hope that this film reaches as many people as possible and leads to a necessary conversation,'' Pandey said in a statement. Siddharth Anand Kumar, vice president, films, Saregama said ''200'' chronicles a ''real and relevant'' story which needs to be told. ''We have always strived to make films which have an urgency and message to society. Using a true incident as a backdrop, the film sheds light on the issues of casteism and examines the very nature of justice and oppression. ''The film raises more questions than it answers, and we hope it will spark a debate about these important issues,'' Kumar added. The film will premiere soon on ZEE5.

