Left Menu

MP: Cops making arrangements to send back Bangladeshi woman

PTI | Indore | Updated: 26-07-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 21:46 IST
MP: Cops making arrangements to send back Bangladeshi woman
  • Country:
  • India

A 37-year-old Bangladeshi woman, who has completed her prison term on the charge of human trafficking, will soon be sent to her native country as she doesn't have any valid documents to stay in India, a police official said on Monday.

The woman, identified as Mariam alias Maria, was awarded a sentence by a local court under IPC section 370 (Human trafficking), women police station in-charge Jyoti Sharma told PTI.

She was released from the jail on July 24 and since then she was kept in a police station as a precautionary measure, the official said.

Sharma said as Mariam doesn't have any valid papers with her to stay back in India, officials are making arrangements for sending her back to Bangladesh.

A police official informed that an FIR was registered against Mariam in 2014 in the MIG police station on the charges of trafficking a woman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global
4
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021