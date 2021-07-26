MP: Cops making arrangements to send back Bangladeshi woman

A 37-year-old Bangladeshi woman, who has completed her prison term on the charge of human trafficking, will soon be sent to her native country as she doesn't have any valid documents to stay in India, a police official said on Monday.

The woman, identified as Mariam alias Maria, was awarded a sentence by a local court under IPC section 370 (Human trafficking), women police station in-charge Jyoti Sharma told PTI.

She was released from the jail on July 24 and since then she was kept in a police station as a precautionary measure, the official said.

Sharma said as Mariam doesn't have any valid papers with her to stay back in India, officials are making arrangements for sending her back to Bangladesh.

A police official informed that an FIR was registered against Mariam in 2014 in the MIG police station on the charges of trafficking a woman.

