Alexa Swinton joins 'Sex and the City revival

Child actor Alexa Swinton, whose latest film release is M Night Shyamalan's ''Old'', is set to star in ''And Just Like That...'', the revival of popular 1990s HBO series ''Sex and the City''.

The upcoming show will see franchise stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis reprise their characters, Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbs, and Charlotte York Goldenblatt from the popular romance comedy drama series that aired on the cable network in 1998.

Based on a novel by Candace Bushnell, the original ''Sex and the City'' series was created by Darren Star.

Twelve-year-old Swinton is attached to play Rose Goldenblatt, the younger daughter of Davis' Charlotte and Harry Goldenblatt, played by Evan Handler, in the series from the streaming platform HBO Max, reported Deadline.

Swinton, whose credits also include Showtime's ''Billions'', was photographed shooting the show in New York City this weekend alongside Davis and Handler.

Newcomer Cathy Ang, known for voice starring in the Netflix animated movie ''Over The Moon'', was also on set and is believed to be playing the Goldenblatt's eldest daughter Lily.

The scene shot outside the Manhattan School for Music also saw Parker, Nixon, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Mario Cantone participating in an unknown celebration.

Nixon's Miranda and her husband Steve (Eigenberg) appeared to be accompanied by their son Brady, who looks to be portrayed by Niall Cunningham.

Deadline has reached out to HBO Max for comment.

The revival will see Parker, Nixon and Davis, who also executive produce the 10-episode series, begin a new journey in life as three friends who are now in their 50s.

Sara Ramirez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, and Karen Pittman also round out the cast of the new series.

Kim Cattrall, who played one of the four leads Samantha Jones in ''Sex and the City'' and its two follow-up movies, is not part of the project.

