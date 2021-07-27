Jai Courtney joins Chris Pratt in Amazon series 'The Terminal List'

Actor Jai Courtney has boarded the cast of Hollywood star Chris Pratt-led Amazon conspiracy-thriller series ''The Terminal List''.

The show, based on Jack Carr's bestselling novel of the same name, will be directed by Antoine Fuqua, who has also co-written the script with David DiGilio.

Advertisement

The story follows James Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission.

''Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he loves,'' the plotline reads.

According to Variety, Courtney will appear in the recurring guest star role of billionaire kingpin Steve Horn.

The show also features actors Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch and Jeanne Tripplehorn.

''The Terminal List'' is a co-production from Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television Pratt executive produces the series along with Fuqua and DiGilio.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)