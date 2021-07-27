Left Menu

Pornography case: Raj Kundra remanded in 14-day judicial custody

The court sent him in judicial custody for 14 days.Kundra moved the court for bail and his plea was kept for hearing on Wednesday.The crime branch earlier told the court that Kundra had plans to sell 119 adult films to a person for USD 1.2 million.The police claimed that during the probe into the case, it was found that Kundra set up Armsprime Media Pvt Ltd, which, through London-based Kenrin Pvt Ltd, bought Hotshots app to upload objectional videos on social media.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-07-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 13:32 IST
Pornography case: Raj Kundra remanded in 14-day judicial custody
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Mumbai court on Tuesday remanded businessman Raj Kundra in 14-day judicial custody in a case related to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

Kundra, husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested July 19 by the Mumbai police crime branch under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

He was produced before a magistrate's court here at the end his police remand on Tuesday. The court sent him in judicial custody for 14 days.

Kundra moved the court for bail and his plea was kept for hearing on Wednesday.

The crime branch earlier told the court that Kundra had plans to sell 119 adult films to a person for USD 1.2 million.

The police claimed that during the probe into the case, it was found that Kundra set up Armsprime Media Pvt Ltd, which, through London-based Kenrin Pvt Ltd, bought 'Hotshots' app to upload objectional videos on social media. The police also claimed to have found 51 obscene videos-- 35 with Hotshots logo and 16 with BollyFame logo, during searches at the office of the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global
4
LG unveils new 2021 TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds

LG unveils new 2021 TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021