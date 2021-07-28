Left Menu

'Prison Break' star Wentworth Miller reveals autism diagnosis

The actor, who has been out since 2013, has been vocal about his struggles with mental health and how he tried to kill himself as a teenager.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-07-2021 10:26 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 10:26 IST
Wentworth Miller, best known for starring in the serial drama ''Prison Break'', has revealed that he has autism.

The 49-year-old actor opened up about his condition on Instagram Tuesday, said he received a formal diagnosis of autism a year ago, admitting that the news was ''a shock but not a surprise''.

''This isn't something I'd change,'' he added. ''No. I get – got – immediately being autistic is central to who I am. To everything I've achieved/articulated... I also want to say to the many (many) people who consciously or unconsciously gave me that extra bit of grace + space over the years, allowed me to move thru the world in a way that made sense to me whether or not it made sense to them... thank you (sic),'' Miller wrote alongside a blank white square.

Autism, or autism spectrum disorder (ASD), refers to a broad range of conditions characterised by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication The actor, a graduate from Princeton University, said that he will now be ''re-examining 5 decades of lived experience thru a new lens (sic)'' Miller also criticised the diagnostic process for adults, calling it ''a long, flawed process in need of updating''. ''I'm a middle-aged man. Not a 5-year-old,'' he wrote.

The actor, who has been out since 2013, has been vocal about his struggles with mental health and how he tried to kill himself as a teenager.

