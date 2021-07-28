Demon Slayer Season 2 gears up for 2021 release, key visuals out

Koyoharu Gotouge illustrated hit manga series Demon Slayer Season 2 is likely to be released this year. On July 21, Aniplex released a video featuring some important visuals from Demon Slayer Season 2 with the caption "A new mission begins with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc coming to Funimation in 2021!" You can check it out below.

Earlier in May, Aniplex A released a trailer for Demon Slayer Season 2, with English subtitles. Tanjiro Kamado is ready to kill the demons and the subtitle reads: "Time to go kill some Demons." You can watch the trailer below.

Now, fans are eager to know the premiere date. Several media outlets are providing release dates but officially the premiere date for Demon Slayer Season 2 is yet confirmed. However, according to most news sources, the anime series will start airing in October 2021. Furthermore, there is an official tweet shared by Kimetsu.

The news has been announced by Yahoo Japan and several Japanese media outlets. Yahoo Japan also revealed that Demon Slayer Season 2 will air on Fuji TV in a prime time slot.

Sotozaki and Haruo-directed Demon Slayer has been critically acclaimed and praised worldwide. It received numerous awards and is considered one of the best anime of the 2010s. Those who missed the first season can read the quick recap of the story given below:

The series originally titled, "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba," follows the Mugen Train animated film and is set in the Yoshiwara red-light district. The story begins with a kind-hearted young boy, named Tanjiro Kamado, who lives in a mountain of Taishō-era Japan. He used to lead an ordinary life with his family. One day he comes home from work and finds his whole family has been slaughtered by a demon.

One of his sisters, Nezuko was alive but unfortunately, she was turned into a bloodthirsty demon. But surprisingly, Nezuko has all the human qualities, suppressing her demon nature of killing others. In fact, she would later help her brother to fight with the devils.

Tanjiro was recruited to train for a Demon Slayer, an elite swordsman. Along with him, he brought his sister in hopes if they can cure Nezuko and turns her into a human once again. On the other side, the villagers are also seeking help as they are also being slaughtered by the blood-thirsty demon.

Tanjiro decided to form a team with Thunder Breath user Zenitsu Agatsuma and the boar-headed Inosuke Hashibira. But Inosuke Hashibira wants to kill Tanjiro's sister, as she turns into a demon.

However, Nezuko proves her character. Despite being a demon she still inherits some human qualities. She is not harmful to humans. Accepting the fact, the leaders join hands with Tanjiro to destroy the demons. Demon Slayer Season 2 will show what would happen to Nezuko and other villagers and how Tanjiro and the team will save the people.

