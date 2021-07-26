Left Menu

Turning Red: Domee Shi works on every minute detail to make film lively, watch trailer!

Updated: 26-07-2021 10:47 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 10:47 IST
Turning Red: Domee Shi works on every minute detail to make film lively, watch trailer!
Turning Red revolves around a 13-years old girl named Mei Mei, who turned into a red giant panda whenever she stressed out. Image Credit: YouTube / Pixar
After Pixar released the trailer for Turning Red, the writer cum director Domee Shi's work has been praised worldwide. Turning Red marks the feature directorial debut of Domee Shi, who picked up the 2018 animated short film Oscar for Bao.

Turning Red revolves around a 13-years old girl named Mei Mei, who turned into a red giant panda whenever she stressed out. We all turn red while we felt angry and interestingly the director tackled the anxiety in the girl's character amusingly. She has shown growing up isn't so easy and how the teenaged character outbursts with anger.

The official synopsis of Turning Red is: "Mei Lee (voiced by Rosalie Chiang)is a confident thirteen-year-old torn between staying her mother's (Sandra Oh as Ming Lee) dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. And, as if changes to her interests, relationships, and body weren't enough, whenever she gets too excited or stressed, she "poofs" into a giant red panda."

On November 26, 2018, Domee Shi confirmed that she was working on a film at the studio. She also said that the film was in the early stages of development, with the story still being worked on, and that "[she is] really excited to play in this new 90-minute film format." On January 1, 2019, Shi said that she planned for the film to be "entertaining and emotional." On December 9, 2020, her film was announced with the title Turning Red, with the plot also being unveiled.

The fantasy comedy film takes place in Toronto, Canada during the early 2000s, as indicated through scenes in the teaser trailer and on Mei's student ID in the teaser poster, as well as confirmation by a production designer in February 2021.

Watching the post, people noticed every detail work in the trailer. They praised the film for taking the steps to show cultural diversity. One of the scenes introduces a Sikh character who is wearing a turban and a uniform. A Twitter user posted "Much respect to Pixar for introducing a Sikh character, can't wait!!! At least Hollywood Raising hands know how to treat Sikh's loyalty unlike Bollywood does Thumbs down. Just look at the details. The Sikh character even has a Kada in his right hand that's how much detail Hollywood goes into."

Another scene shows a student in Mei Lee's class appears wearing a diabetic device in her right arm likely a Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM). After a few moments the student jumps up, it seems like a purple Medtronic insulin pump is attached to her wristband, which was noted by a Twitter user while he slowed down the trailer.

In order to bring life to the story of Turning Red, the director works with every minute detail of what the characters need in their daily life. Probably, we will get to see more while the upcoming trailer will release. The director deserves kudos for her imagination power and for putting life into it.

Turning Red is set to hit theaters on March 11, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the animated movies.

