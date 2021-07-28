HBO Max's 'Pretty Little Liars' revival casts Bailee Madison

Actor Bailee Madison will be headlining HBO Max's upcoming revival of teen drama mystery show ''Pretty Little Liars''.

The WarnerMedia's streaming service recently gave a direct-to-series order for the show, which comes three years after ''Pretty Little Liars'' ended its seven-season run in 2017.

Titled ''Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin'', the revival has been described as a ''dark, coming-of-rage, horror-tinged drama'' that takes place miles from Rosewood but still within the existing universe It will follow a new generation of the titular Liars in a town called Millwood, where, 20 years ago, a series of tragic events ripped the town apart.

''Now, in present day, a group of teenage girls find themselves tormented by an unknown assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago... as well as their own,'' the official logline read.

According to Variety, Madison will play Imogen, who has been described as a true survivor. Like all of the Liars, Imogen is a final girl. She will drive the mystery of uncovering ''A'' as she fights for her life and the lives of her friends.

The 21-year-old actor will feature alongside Chandler Kinney and Maia Reficco in the series, which hails from ''Riverdale'' showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and ''Chilling Adventures of Sabrina'' writer Lindsay Calhoon Bring.

Aguirre-Sacasa’s Muckle Man Productions and Alloy Entertainment will produce the show in association with Warner Bros TV.

Like the original, the new series is based on the book series by Sara Shepard. Lisa Soper will direct the first two episodes.

Madison is best known for starring in shows such as ''Trophy Wife'' and ''Good Witch''. She has also made appearances on hit series like ''Law & Order: Special Victims Unit'' and ''Wizards of Waverly Place''.

