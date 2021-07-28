Manav Kaul's poetry collection book to release in August

Actor Manav Kaul says his first Hindi poetry book, ''Karta Ne Karm Se'', is up for pre-order.

The ''Ajeeb Daastaans'' actor took to Instagram and posted the first look of the poetry collection, published by Hind Yugm.

''Really happy to share this news with you all. My first poetry collection (I don't know why it took so long) is up for pre-booking. We are releasing it in hardcover and paperback versions,'' Kaul wrote on Tuesday night.

According to Amazon's e-commerce portal, the 208 page-long book ''will be released around August 10''.

The 44-year-old actor said a poet's gaze is that of a child that sees the world differently and hopes his work resonates with the readers.

''Several of such poems, which I have been collecting over the years, have finally found a home in this book. You are welcome to this house. I hope you feel at home with this one,'' Kaul wrote.

He also shared the link to order the book with his fans.

''Karta Ne Karm Se'' is Kaul's seventh book, after ''Tumhare Baare Mein'', ''Bahut Door, Kitna Door Hota Hai'' and last year's novel ''Antima''.

