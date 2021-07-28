Left Menu

Manav Kaul's poetry collection book to release in August

Actor Manav Kaul says his first Hindi poetry book, Karta Ne Karm Se, is up for pre-order.The Ajeeb Daastaans actor took to Instagram and posted the first look of the poetry collection, published by Hind Yugm.Really happy to share this news with you all.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-07-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 14:52 IST
Manav Kaul's poetry collection book to release in August
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Manav Kaul says his first Hindi poetry book, ''Karta Ne Karm Se'', is up for pre-order.

The ''Ajeeb Daastaans'' actor took to Instagram and posted the first look of the poetry collection, published by Hind Yugm.

''Really happy to share this news with you all. My first poetry collection (I don't know why it took so long) is up for pre-booking. We are releasing it in hardcover and paperback versions,'' Kaul wrote on Tuesday night.

According to Amazon's e-commerce portal, the 208 page-long book ''will be released around August 10''.

The 44-year-old actor said a poet's gaze is that of a child that sees the world differently and hopes his work resonates with the readers.

''Several of such poems, which I have been collecting over the years, have finally found a home in this book. You are welcome to this house. I hope you feel at home with this one,'' Kaul wrote.

He also shared the link to order the book with his fans.

''Karta Ne Karm Se'' is Kaul's seventh book, after ''Tumhare Baare Mein'', ''Bahut Door, Kitna Door Hota Hai'' and last year's novel ''Antima''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
2
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global
4
UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021