BlackPink's Liza releasing solo music & groups’ documentary to release in August

After a year's wait, Blackpink's Liza is finally releasing solo music for the first time this summer. She posted a small glimpse of her upcoming debut solo release on her Instagram. On the evening of July 25 KST, Liza uploaded two images from the studio on her Instagram stories.

One of the pictures showing two people are hunched over the computer screen while editing music. The next picture shows the sound waves on the screen with the caption "What's my name?" likely hinted at her album name.

Men working with the album are wearing a dress from The Black Label. It seems a subsidiary of Lisa's that the new track might be produced by Blackpink's Associate company of YG Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Liza and Blackpink's other members Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé are releasing a new film titled "BLACKPINK The Movie" in August. The movie contains exclusive interviews and concert footage that highlight the five-year career of the Korean pop group Blackpink.

YG Entertainment dropped a trailer on July 14 for Blackpink's upcoming documentary film as part of the girl group's fifth debut anniversary, which they're calling "4+1 Project."

The band dropped the first poster of the upcoming film with the caption "Coming Soon August 2021." Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé announced it's a gift to the followers of the K-Pop band and all BLINKs (Blackpink's fan club) worldwide.

The trailer shows footage from Blackpink's tours and rehearsals, along with members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa looking back on their journey since debuting in 2016 and how Blackpink becomes one of the biggest girl groups in the world.

Each member shared their experiences. Lead singer Jennie said, "Performing onstage is one of the best parts." Meanwhile, vocalist Rosé shared, "I really tried to pour my heart and soul into it."

