Yami Gautam wraps up shoot of 'A Thursday'

Actor Yami Gautam has finished shooting for her thriller movie 'A Thursday'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-07-2021 12:13 IST
Actor Yami Gautam has finished shooting for her thriller movie 'A Thursday'. On Thursday, Yami took to her Instagram account to bid adieu to the team of her upcoming project.

"It's never me... it's always a WE, with the best of teams. Bidding adieu to the most beautiful team and taking some fond memories with me from the sets of #AThursday," she wrote. Along with the short heartfelt note, Yami posted a clip featuring her BTS moments from the sets of 'A Thursday'.

For the unversed, 'A Thursday' revolves around a playschool teacher named Naina Jaiswal (played by Yami), who takes 16 toddlers as hostages. Actors Dimple Kapadia, Neha Dhupia, and Atul Kulkarni are also a part of Behzad Khambata's directorial film. Most probably, 'A Thursday', which is produced by RSVP and Blue Monkey Films, will get a digital release. Apart from 'A Thursday', Yami will also be seen in 'Bhoot Police', 'Lost' and 'Dasvi'.

