Left Menu

Novelist Kunal Basu's 'In An Ideal World' to come out in 2022

Thus begins the mission of the parents of the suspect, who find themselves caught between rumours, religions and riots, while they attempt to uncover this mysterious disappearance and absolve the son they raised and believe in.Kunal Basus new book is thought-provoking and brilliant, but most importantly, it is very pertinent in todays world as it reiterates the message that there is only loss and destruction in the face of hatred and fanaticism -- something we must remind ourselves every day, said Aparna Kumar, editor at PRHI.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 13:30 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 13:30 IST
Novelist Kunal Basu's 'In An Ideal World' to come out in 2022
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned novelist Kunal Basu's new work of fiction, ''In An Ideal World'', will be released next year, Penguin Random House India (PRHI) announced on Friday.

The book, scheduled to released under the publishing house's 'Viking' imprint, is touted to be a ''powerful, gritty and fast-paced literary novel'' exploring a variety of themes relevant to the current times -- college, politics, family, crime investigation and fanaticism.

''I am deeply pleased that Penguin Random House will be the custodian of my new novel about a fractured land with a fractured heart,'' said the 65-year-old bilingual author, whose earlier works include ''The Yellow Emperor's Cure'' (2011), ''Kalkatta'' (2015) and ''Sarojini’s Mother (2020)''.

Notably, Basu's title story of his only short collection, ''The Japanese Wife'' (2008), was made into an award-winning film by filmmaker Aparna Sen. According to the publishers, the story of his upcoming book revolves around the disappearance of a member of the Liberal party of a college in Manhar. The prime suspect of this abduction is the leader of the Nationalist group of the same college. Thus begins the mission of the parents of the suspect, who find themselves caught between rumours, religions and riots, while they attempt to uncover this mysterious disappearance and absolve the son they raised and believe in.

''Kunal Basu's new book is thought-provoking and brilliant, but most importantly, it is very pertinent in today's world as it reiterates the message that there is only loss and destruction in the face of hatred and fanaticism -- something we must remind ourselves every day,'' said Aparna Kumar, editor at PRHI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021