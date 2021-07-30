Left Menu

Sanjay Dutt thanks his fans for heartfelt birthday wishes

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who turned 62 on Thursday, expressed gratitude to his fans and followers for showering him with heart-warming birthday wishes.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 17:26 IST
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who turned 62 on Thursday, expressed gratitude to his fans and followers for showering him with heart-warming birthday wishes. Taking to his Instagram Story on Friday, the veteran star shared a statement that reads, "I just wanted to take a moment and thank each one of you for showering me with so much love and appreciation on my birthday. I feel so blessed to have you all in my life. A special thanks to my fans who made my day so special with all the overwhelming wishes. Har Har Mahadev! Love, Sanjay Dutt."

From his debut till now, Dutt has been a part of some of Bollywood's greatest movies, and his fans have gotten behind every character and film that the actor has taken on. The star, who has featured in super hit films like 'Khalnayak', 'Rocky', 'Vastav', and 'Munna Bhai MBBS' among others, had received a plethora of birthday wishes from various members of the film fraternity like Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha and more.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Kalank' star who was last seen in 'Sadak 2' with Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor, is awaiting the release of action-drama 'K.G.F Chapter 2', and 'Shamshera' in which he will be seen in the lead role alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. He also has the Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' and Aditya Chopra's 'Prithviraj' in the pipeline. (ANI)

