Producer talks on Mirzapur Season 3, Kaleen Bhaiya-Madhuri’s revenge for Munna’s death

Since the release of Mirzapur Season 2 in October last year, the series enthusiasts are ardently waiting for Season 3, thanks to Amazon Prime Video for quickly renewing it in a less span of one month.

The executive producer of Mirzapur, Ritesh Sidhwani recently opened up about Season 3 hitting the streaming screens. "Mirzapur... we are working on the script. We were actually supposed to start shooting this year, but now because of the lockdown and rains (the monsoons, following the lockdown, has apparently made it difficult for the third season to take off, despite the government somewhat relaxing shooting restrictions for the industry), it is happening definitely, but it'll be happening next year," he said in a conversation with BollywoodLife.

Nothing official has been revealed, but we can say that Mirzapur Season 3 will have more violence in comparison to the previous seasons. The makers are currently working on the script for the third season and they have the plan to commence shooting in 2021.

However, the main difficulty on the way of Mirzapur Season 3's shooting is the rise of Covid-19 cases and consequent lockdown alongside the monsoon rains in Mumbai. Thus, fans need to wait further to get the news on filming part.

The previous season of Mirzapur left some loose ends for Season 3. Munna Tripathi was killed by Golu and Guddu. Divyendu Sharma was severely liked by Mirzapur lovers due to his beautiful performance as Munna and he will surely be missed in Season 3. The way this antagonist used to murder his opponents with a smarty smile will unquestionably not be seen, and still we don't know if any new character of this height will be introduced.

While Guddu and Golu killed Munna, Kaleen Bhaiya was badly injured. While Guddu fights with Sharad's men, Sharad escapes with Kaleen Bhaiya. Mirzapur Season 3 will surely show Kaleen Bhaiya taking revenge for losing his son. The imminent season can show a unification of Kaleen Bhaiya and Sharad Shukla and raging a violent fight against Golu and Guddu.

Many other things are going to happen in Mirzapur Season 3. With Munna's death, Madhuri, the new CM, returns to her life as a widow. As a CM, she will be seen as one of the most powerful persons in the upcoming season. Many viewers are expecting her to see utilizing her power to take revenge for her husband's death. Apart from it, will see look after someone for a new life or continue staying as Munna's widow? This is yet to be seen.

Mirzapur Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to know what viewers can see in the third season of this Amazon Prime series.

