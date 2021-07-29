The Family Man Season 3 might be set in period of COVID-19 pandemic

The Indian Hindi-language action thriller web series The Family Man Season 3 was been announced by the creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK in May 2020. Since the second season premiered on Amazon Prime Video on June 4, 2021, fans are expecting updates on Season 3.

Recently, Raj and DK provided updates on the upcoming show and actor Manoj Bajpayee hinted how long the viewers have to wait to see The Family Man Season 3.

Advertisement

In an interview with FirstPost, the creators stated that they already have an idea for The Family Man Season 3 but currently they are focusing on audience feedback. After that, they will decide whether their idea will work or not.

"We are behind this time. We have the world in place, we have the concept, we have an idea, and the foundation to some extent. But we're still developing the story. This time, we're actually seeing the feedback, and there's a deluge of it. We need to regroup, clear our heads, and sit and start writing it, so that we're not too influenced but are still cognizant of what was great and what was not," said the creators.

According to some viewers, Samantha Akkineni's brown face didn't work and has been criticized. They do not support any discussion surrounding racism. In the interview, DK said, "When something fails, you definitely look at what went wrong, and why it didn't work. And when it succeeds also. Nothing is perfect. There are still going to be niggles."

While Season 2 concludes, it teases what could be the plot for The Family Man Season 3. The last episode shows some connections with China. Many viewers thinking that the third part of the series might show them a story set during the COVID_19 pandemic.

Manoj Bajpayee said to Bollywood Bubble, "Everyone is locked up. Let the world open, let this country open fully. And when they start working... I'm very sure they will be taking it forward with Amazon. When it is greenlit they will start turning the story into a screenplay because the story is with them, that is ready."

He added, "If everything goes right, it will still take one-and-a-half years, or more than that, for the third season to be ready."

The first season of the series was set in Mumbai, Delhi, and Kashmir, whereas the second season was set in Chennai, London, Mumbai, and Delhi. The Family Man Season 3 is likely to be set in Northeastern states.

The release date for The Family Man Season 3 is yet confirmed. Stay tuned to get more updates on the Indian series.