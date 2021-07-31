Left Menu

'Better Call Saul' star Odenkirk recovering from 'small heart attack'

But he is best known for the TV role he originated in 2009 on the hit AMC drama "Breaking Bad" as Saul Goodman, the shrewd, sharp-witted criminal defense lawyer for that show's protagonist - high school teacher-turned-methamphetamine chemist Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston. Odenkirk's character proved so popular that producers created a spin-off series, "Better Call Saul," which traces the transformation of Odenkirk's character from a onetime two-bit scam artist and struggling public defender named Jimmy McGill into the sleazy criminal attorney Saul Goodman.

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 31-07-2021 02:52 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 02:52 IST
'Better Call Saul' star Odenkirk recovering from 'small heart attack'
  • Country:
  • United States

Screen actor Bob Odenkirk, best known as the sardonic, morally conflicted criminal defense lawyer on television's "Better Call Saul," said on Friday he was recovering from a mild heart attack after collapsing on the set of his show earlier this week. Odenkirk, 58, fell ill in New Mexico on Tuesday during production of the sixth and final season his darkly humorous AMC cable network series, and was taken to a hospital in Albuquerque for treatment.

Representatives for the performer issued a statement the next day saying he was listed in stable condition "after experiencing a heart-related incident." In a pair of Twitter posts on Friday, Odenkirk was a bit more specific, saying, "I had a small heart attack. But I'm going to be OK thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery." The reference to Rosa Estrada was not explained.

He also thanked the AMC network and producers Sony Pictures Television for their support, and family and friends for "the outpouring of love," adding, "I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon." Longtime friend and former HBO sketch comedy co-star David Cross tweeted earlier that he had spoken earlier by telephone with Odenkirk, whom he described as "doing great" and "joking, japing and joshing."

Odenkirk began his career as a comedy writer for several shows in the late 1980s and early '90s, including "Saturday Night Live." And he has since appeared in a number of motion pictures. But he is best known for the TV role he originated in 2009 on the hit AMC drama "Breaking Bad" as Saul Goodman, the shrewd, sharp-witted criminal defense lawyer for that show's protagonist - high school teacher-turned-methamphetamine chemist Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston.

Odenkirk's character proved so popular that producers created a spin-off series, "Better Call Saul," which traces the transformation of Odenkirk's character from a onetime two-bit scam artist and struggling public defender named Jimmy McGill into the sleazy criminal attorney Saul Goodman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA

International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian modu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 64 new COVID-19 cases as Delta resurgence continues in Nanjing; Biden wants state, local govt to pay $100 to newly vaccinated Americans -Treasury

Health News Roundup: China reports 64 new COVID-19 cases as Delta resurgence...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021