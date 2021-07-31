Left Menu

Tom Hanks boards Wes Anderson's next feature film

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 31-07-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 14:54 IST
Veteran actor Tom Hanks has joined the cast of celebrated filmmaker Wes Anderson's next movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 65-year-old actor will have a minor role in the movie.

Hanks joins Anderson's frequent collaborators Adrien Brody, Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton in the project, which the filmmaker is writing and directing.

Though the details of the plot haven't been revealed, the new movie will be shot in Spain.

Anderson is best known directing critically-acclaimed features such as ''The Royal Tenenbaums'', ''Moonrise Kingdom'', ''The Darjeeling Limited'' and ''The Grand Budapest Hotel''.

The filmmaker's latest movie, ''The French Dispatch'', recently had its world premiere at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

The film, which comes from Disney-owned Searchlight Pictures, features an ensemble cast of Benicio del Toro, Lea Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothee Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Steve Park, Owen Wilson, Murray, Brody and Swinton.

It is scheduled to be theatrically released in the US on October 22, 2021. Hanks was most recently seen in ''News of the World''. He will next star in Amblin's sci-fi feature ''Finch'', Baz Luhrman's Elvis Presley musical movie and Robert Zemeckis' ''Pinocchio''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

