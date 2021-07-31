Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao meet J-K Lt Gov Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan

Superstar Aamir Khan and his ex-wife producer-director Kiran Rao who are currently shooting for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Ladakh, met J-K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan on Friday to discuss new film policy of the state. The office of J-K LG in an official statement told that the meeting was held to discuss the new film policy of J-K, which will be released shortly.

The meeting was also focused on reviving the state's glory in Bollywood and making it a favourite film shooting destination for the filmmakers. For the unversed, this is not the first time that such meeting has taken place, but Bollywood has already started looking to explore scenic backdrops for future film projects in Kashmir.

In late January some of the biggest banner houses like Devgn Films, Sanjay Dutt Productions, Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Films, Zee Studios, and more were welcomed by Director, Tourism, Kashmir, Dr GN Itoo to discuss new film opportunities with the state. Meanwhile, speaking about 'Laal Singh Chaddha', the movie reunites Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who last worked together in '3 Idiots'. Apart from Kareena, Mona Singh will also be seen in the movie.

Adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis' Oscar Award-winning 1994 film 'Forrest Gump', that featured Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the titular role. The movie will reportedly unfold some of India's historic events as seen through the eyes of a man with a low IQ. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will also appear in cameo roles in the upcoming film.

Being touted as the most anticipated release of this year, the upcoming movie is slated to hit the big screens on Christmas. (ANI)

