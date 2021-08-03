Raya and the Last Dragon 2: Will Raya & her team travel to a new mystical land?

Drawing inspiration from the Southeast Asian cultures, the directors, Don Hall and Carlos López developed a story that introduces the world of Kumandra in the film Raya and the Last Dragon. The action-adventure movie premiered on March 5, 2021. Now fans are wondering if Walt Disney is thinking over the making of Raya and the Last Dragon 2.

The movie ended on a peaceful Kumundra. Raya saved Kumandra with her rival Namaari by using the Dragon Gem. The dragons revived Sisu while everyone reunited with their lost loved ones, including Raya and Chief Benja. Finally, the dragons and the tribes celebrated as the members were brought back together.

Raya and the Last Dragon 2 could show a new story where Raya and her team travel to another mystical land.

The debut sequel grossed a whopping $102 million worldwide (without the Disney+ Premier Access revenue). This made it the seventh highest-grossing film of 2021. It received positive reviews from the critics, who praised the animation, visuals, action sequences, characters, voice acting, and messages while drawing some criticism for the lack of actual Southeast Asian representation among the film's voice cast.

Although Raya and the Last Dragon gives satisfactory ending and doesn't tease a follow-up movie. But based on the positive reviews and earning revenues, the studio might return with Raya and the Last Dragon 2.

Kelly Marie Tran (who voiced for Raya) told Decider that she hasn't heard any news regarding a sequel but she is interested to work again in Raya and the Last Dragon 2.

She said, "I would absolutely be interested. I love this world and this character and I have not heard a thing, so I can't tell you. Yeah, I really don't know."

However, as there is no confirmation on Raya and the Last Dragon 2 from Walt Disney, it's really hard to predict the release period. Still, Disney usually takes five to six years to release a sequel after the originals, and if that happens then the second installment of Raya and the Last Dragon is expected by 2026 or 2027.

If Raya and the Last Dragon 2 happens, much of the voice cast would be expected to return to reprise their roles. That includes Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, and Gemma Chan as Raya, Sisu, and Namaari, respectively.

