One Punch Man Season 3: Garou’s extra power with more screentime, what else we know

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 05-08-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 16:40 IST
One Punch Man Season 3: Garou's extra power with more screentime, what else we know
One Punch Man Season 3 will allow the manga lovers to learn more about Monster Association and its members. Image Credit: YouTube / Vizmedia
One Punch Man Season 3 is expected to take a good amount of time like the previous season. The previous season had a gap of four years from the release of Season 1. The first season was released in October 2015 and the second season was out in April 2019. Consequently, Season 3 is likely to take a good amount of time so that the creators can work on it dedicatedly and make it memorable.

One Punch Man aficionados will be surprised to see plenty of heroes in Season 3 moving into the hideout of Monsters. The imminent Season 3 will show some fantastic fights to entertain the viewers. The cast is yet to be assured. However, we can expect Makoto Furukawa as Saitama, Kaito Ishikawa as Genos, Shota Yamamoto as Bearded Worker, Ueda Youji as Bespectacled Worker, Nobuo Tobita as Sitch, Hiromichi Tezuka as Commentator, Sawashiro Yuuichi as Mumen Rider and Yoshiaki Hasegawa as Eyelashes.

One Punch Man Season 3 will allow manga lovers to learn more about Monster Association and its members. It should not take long before viewers see an encounter between Saitama and Garou. The episodes are likely to be filled with actions in comparison to the previous seasons. More fighting scenes will be introduced to entertain anime lovers across the world. The stories encircling monsters and superheroes in One Punch Man are unique. The fight between Saitama and Garou is going to be interesting and reverse.

Garou will not be defeated by a single punch by Saitama in One Punch Man Season 3 like his (Saitama's) previous rivals. Garou will have extra powers and will be given more screen time than other opponents of Saitama. On the other hand, his other side (apart from his known human-monster character) will be brought in front of the viewers. His human side is likely to be revealed in Season 3.

One Punch Man Season 3 does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

