One Piece Chapter 1021 spoilers: Robin would defeat Black Maria

One Piece Chapter 1021 will release on Sunday, August 8 at 11 am EST. It will also drop at different times worldwide, so the global international audience can go through it. The manga enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for the storyline to be out.

One Piece Chapter 1021 spoilers will be out sometime between Tuesday and Wednesday. The readers will have to wait until they are translated into English. The raw scans would be available between Thursday and Friday, alongside the chapter's detailed summary. The storyline is going to be vital as it will show several interesting facts.

In the previous chapter we saw, Kaido vs. Yamato fight and more on Yamato's Devil Fruit and his Devil form. However, the battle will continue in One Piece Chapter 1021. The upcoming chapter will follow the war in Onigashima, which is getting more interesting. Will Yamato die at the hands of his father, Kaido in Chapter 1021?

Besides, fans witness some battle highlights of Nico Robin and Black Maria in One Piece Chapter 1020. Robin and Brook, who saw some illusions were created supposedly by Black Maria. Robin and Brook will mistake Black Maria's followers for their loved ones or the people they miss.

Robin saw the back of a giant and a white-haired woman in his illusion. He thinks the white-haired woman could be her mother, Nico Olvia, while the giant could be Jaguar D. Saul, the marine Vice Admiral who tried to save her during the Buster Call. However, since Robin could see only the back of those characters, he is not sure if they're actually his mom and the marine office.

Chapter 1021 of One piece will continue with the fight between Nico Robin and Black Maria. There is a possibility Robin would defeat Black Maria, noted Tribun Jakarta. Robin might give all his strength, or maybe Robin will show haki that has never been shown.

One Piece Chapter 1021 might also showcase Sanji's fight against Queen the Plague, but it is much awaited like the fight between Zoro and King. Perospero will try to disturb Sanji to fight against the Queen in the One Piece 1021 manga. Later Nekomamushi will arrive and control the situation.

The upcoming installment will also say what would happen to Luffy, Momonosuke and Caribou. Chapter 2021 would also highlight Luffy and Zoro will be back in the battlefield and start moving again.

Fans can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

