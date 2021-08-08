Left Menu

Trevor Moore, Comedian, Co-Founder of 'The Whitest Kids U Know,' passes away at 41

Trevor Moore, a comedian, actor, writer and producer who co-founded the sketch comedy group The Whitest Kids U Know, passed away on Friday after suffering an accident.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-08-2021 08:42 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 08:42 IST
Trevor Moore, Comedian, Co-Founder of 'The Whitest Kids U Know,' passes away at 41
Late Trevor Moore (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Trevor Moore, a comedian, actor, writer and producer who co-founded the sketch comedy group The Whitest Kids U Know, passed away on Friday after suffering an accident. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Trevor breathed his last on Friday. He was 41.

The news of the artist's demise was confirmed by his manager, Kara Welker, who shared a statement on behalf of Moore's wife, Aimee Carlson. "We are devastated by the loss of my husband, best friend and the father of our son. He was known as a writer and comedian to millions, and yet to us he was simply the centre of our whole world. We don't know how we'll go on without him, but we're thankful for the memories we do have that will stay with us forever. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support we have received from everyone. This is a tragic and sudden loss and we ask that you please respect our privacy during this time of grieving," the statement read.

Moore co-founded The Whitest Kids U Know with Zach Cregger, Sam Brown, Timmy Williams and Darren Trumpter, a sketch group that gained attention after winning an award at HBO US Comedy Arts Festival in 2006. He had written and directed numerous other television shows, including Disney XD series 'Walk the Prank' and 'Just Roll With It'. He most recently created and hosted the Comedy Central series 'The Trevor Moore Show'.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021