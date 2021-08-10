Virgin River Season 4: Lilly is returning in flashback like Mel’s dead husband, says Lynda Boyd

After a long-await, Netflix launched Virgin River Season 3 on July 9, 2021, and left fans with several cliffhangers that led to having Virgin River Season 4.

Recently, Tim Matheson, who played Vernon 'Doc' Mullins talked to Radio Times and revealed that they are expecting Virgin River Season 4 production to begin soon.

He said "Well, Netflix is quite quiet about all that – I just hesitate to say anything that they might get upset [about]. "My understanding is that it will be like any day now."

Although Netflix has not officially announced that the romantic drama Virgin River is renewed for Season 4, however, according to Production Weekly's June issue, the filming for Virgin River Season 4 would begin in late July and is expected to complete by the end of November.

Virgin River Season 3 showed Doc drops in at the farm to check on Lilly (Lynda Boyd), Tara (Stacey Farber), and Chloe. He accepts an invitation to stay for dinner. Lilly goes to take a catnap before dinner but when Tara goes to call Lilly for dinner, she finds that Lilly has passed away in her sleep. Fans will be happy to know that Lynda Boyd is returning to reprise her role through flashback in Virgin River Season 4.

She said, "When I did have that chat that day with those producers, they said that the plan was to bring me back in flashbacks – like Mel's husband, her dead husband."

Lynda added, "Nobody has said anything yet. As far as I know, Tara will look after Chloe. I'm pretty sure Annette [O'Toole] will come back as Hope. Nobody has any idea."

In season 2 Mel finds wounded Jack, bleeding out on the floor of his bar after being shot. The criminal is yet to be found. Besides Season 3 ends with Mel and Jack watching the sunrise, and he reminisces about meeting and falling in love with her. Encouraged by Jack's openness and vulnerability, Mel finally tells Jack she's pregnant—but also she doesn't know if he's the father. Hopefully, Virgin River Season 4 would clear the cliffhangers.

The official announcement and the release date for Virgin River Season 4 is yet to declare. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Netflix series.

