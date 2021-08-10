Mindhunter Season 3 is likely to take place as David Fincher & Netflix are discussing

Mindhunter Season 3 is one of the highly anticipated psychological crime thriller series that is yet to be renewed. New reports claim that the executive producer, David Fincher is discussing with Netflix regarding the renewal of Mindhunter Season 3.

The discussion between Netflix officials and David Fincher for Mindhunter Season 3 is currently taking place. Small Screen reported, "All I can really tell you about Mindhunter is that conversations between Netflix and Fincher are ongoing. They are discussing the possibility of bringing the show back for a third season. It's still very early days, but Fincher sounds more upbeat about the project."

However, Netflix has not officially announced whether Mindhunter Season 3 will ever happen. However, the doors are not officially closed as the streamer has not officially canceled the project. Since Mindhunter Season 2 was released in 2019, the series enthusiasts are waiting for the third part of the series. David Fincher talked earlier about Mindhunter Season 3's uncertain future.

Season 1 debuted worldwide on Netflix on October 13, 2017, and the second season was released on Netflix on August 16, 2019. So if it does come back, it will take a long time. Moreover, almost the entire entertainment industry is suffering due to the pandemic.

While looking back, in January 2020, Netflix revealed that Mindhunter Season 3 was on indefinite hold. A Netflix insider told TVLine, "David is focused on directing his first Netflix film Mank and on producing the second season of Love, Death and Robots, he may revisit Mindhunter again in the future, but in the meantime felt it wasn't fair to the actors to hold them from seeking other work while he was exploring new work of his own."

Fincher's period drama Mank was released by Netflix and received positive reviews from critics. It has been nominated for ten Academy Awards. However, after a long time in April 2021, Small Screen reported that the director is in talks for Mindhunter Season 3, which is mentioned above.

If Mindhunter Season 3 happens in the future, Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany would likely to return as the FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench. The other actors that would return are Anna Torv (as Wendy Carr) Stacey Roca (Nancy Tench), Joe Tuttle (Gregg Smith), Michael Cerveris (Ted Gunn,), and Lauren Glazier (Kay Manz).

Mindhunter Season 3 has not been renewed by Netflix yet. We will surely keep you updating the news as soon as we get anything new.

