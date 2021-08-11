Left Menu

Book on history of Indian art cinema to release next month

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 18:13 IST
Book on history of Indian art cinema to release next month
  • Country:
  • India

Offering a radical reinterpretation of film history, a new book on Indian art cinema gives readers fresh insights into the relationship of a film with the postcolonial condition.

The book, ''Art Cinema And India's Forgotten Futures: Film And History in the PostColony'', written by film historian Rochona Majumdar, will hit the stands in late September, announced publishing house Columbia University Press on Wednesday.

The book examines key works of Indian art cinema to demonstrate ''how film emerged as a mode of doing history and that, in so doing, it anticipated some of the most influential insights of postcolonial thought''.

The book analyses films by the legendary filmmaker triumvirate -- Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen and Ritwik Ghatak -- as a ''unique readings of India's historical situation in the 1960s and 1970s''.

''Even 75 years after the Independence, there are multiple and contesting ideas of India. As a film historian, I turn to the archives of art films and film societies to excavate in them the aesthetic and political imaginations of different, unrealized futures of the nation,'' Majumdar, an associate professor in the Departments of South Asian Languages and Civilizations and Cinema and Media Studies at the University of Chicago, told PTI.

''At the heart of my story is the filmmaking and activism of three pioneers, Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak, and Mrinal Sen. On their hundredth anniversaries, we need to recall their achievements for Indian cinema,'' she added.

According to the publishers, through careful archival research, the book presents, ''how art films emerged out of a particular relationship between ordinary people and the arts''.

''Majumdar details how filmmakers as well as a host of film societies and publications sought to foster a new cinematic culture for the new nation, fueled by enthusiasm for a future of progress and development,'' Columbia University Press said in a statement.

Majumdar previously authored books including ''Marriage and Modernity: Family Values in Colonial Bengal'' (2009) and ''Writing Postcolonial History'' (2010).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021