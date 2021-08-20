Left Menu

Netflix is silent on The Midnight Gospel Season 2, get other updates!

Updated: 20-08-2021 15:05 IST
Netflix is silent on The Midnight Gospel Season 2, get other updates!
After the first season premiered in April last year, Netflix is still silent about The Midnight Gospel Season 2. Image Credit: Facebook / The Midnight Gospel
The Midnight Gospel Season 2 is one of the highly anticipated series that fans are waiting more than a year. Netflix hasn't renewed the series for the second season but the response so far is tremendously positive. The enthusiasts are guessing to get a new instalment of the adult animated series in the future.

The debut season came out on April 20, 2020, and introduced us with a spacecaster named Clancy Gilroy, who owns an unlicensed multiverse simulator. He lives in an alternate dimension known as Chromatic Ribbon. Clancy travels through bizarre worlds on the brink of disaster, interviewing some of their residents for his spacecast.

"To me, it's just the wildest thing to imagine that any network would let me and Pendleton roll with this wild idea—and now, it's living on Netflix forever," the co-creator Duncan Trussell said to Deadline. Looking toward the future, he is hopeful for The Midnight Gospel Season 2.

He also told, "If you have any kind of magical powers, or even better, some connection to Netflix, give us a second season! Please, I want to make more. There's so many more stories to tell about The Chromatic Ribbon."

Earlier it was revealed that the spiritual and cosmic journey will continue in The Midnight Gospel Season 2. It will take viewers more into details of birth, death, rebirth, and transfiguration. The viewers will be taken into a deep cosmic journey as it happened in the previous season.

After the first season premiered in April last year, Netflix is still silent about The Midnight Gospel Season 2. Normally, Netflix typically renews a series within one year after the streaming of previous season. Thus, the second season should be renewed sooner than later if the creators want to continue the series. Unfortunately, the series is not renewed yet or cancelled.

As the next part of the series is not cancelled yet, there is a possibility for The Midnight Gospel Season 2 to come in the future. Some more delays can be expected due to the ongoing pandemic. But the creators should not take long to work on production as the series is a computer-animated program.

At this stage, it's really hard to speculate whether fans can able to see in the future. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix animated series.

