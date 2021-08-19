The Circle US Season 3 gears up for September 2021 release, renewed Season 4 & 5

The Circle US Season 3 is coming on Netflix. The streaming service has already announced renewed The Circle for a second and third season on March 24, 2020. The American reality show The Circle Season 2 has aired on April 14, 2021, and concluded on May 5. DeLeesa St. Agathe, the winner of the second season, played as her husband Trevor and fooled her fellow contestants.

While Netflix is yet to announce the exact premiere date for The Circle US Season 3, it is confirmed that part three of the series will come sometime in September 2021.

What's more, Netflix renewed The Circle US Season 4 and Season 5 on August 9, 2021.

During the renewal of The Circle Season 2 and Season 3 in March 2020, the Vice President of Nonfiction Series & Comedy Specials at Netflix, Brandon Riegg said, "It's been incredible to see Netflix members everywhere respond to the raw, authentic stories of real people and real stakes. We pride ourselves on creating a favorite show for any taste, and we're thrilled fans embraced all of these series with such enthusiasm and shared passion. We look forward to sparking more joy for our members."

If you are interested but know nothing about the concept, you go through the brief details below.

The Circle follows a group of participants who move into the same apartment building. However, they will not meet face to face while the game is on, as each of them has to live in the apartment. The contestants can only contact using their fake profiles on the specially-designed social media app.

In fact, they can hide their original identity. For instance, "one male player in the first season presented himself as a female identity, while another female contestant used photos of a woman she felt was more attractive."

Throughout the season, the contestants are asked to rank their competitors. In the end, the average rating will be disclosed maintaining ascending order. The first two top-rated participants are called "Influencers," whereas the remaining players will be at risk.

The "Influencers" will decide who will stay in the game or be eliminated. Once they will decide, the eliminated contestant will be blocked and they will leave the apartment. However, before leaving they could meet the other players whom they want to meet.

After blocking the players, their fake or real name will be revealed through a video message to the contestants of the game. During the final, the competitors will rate each of them and the highest-rated player will win the game with US$100,000.

Netflix's The Circle US Season 3 is set to release in September 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on Netflix reality shows.

