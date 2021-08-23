Kung Fu Panda 4 plot revealed, what are the possibilities of further sequels?

The demand for Kung Fu Panda 4 is always there among the animated movie aficionados across the planet. This is one of the most highly demanding animated films as the previous three movies gathered lots of audiences throughout the world.

The development of Kung Fu Panda 4 is believed to have badly suffered in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. DreamWorks Animation CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg said that it is possible that the series could see three more sequels after Kung Fu Panda 3, bringing it to a six-film series.

On January 2016, Collider questioned the filmmakers of Kung Fu Panda 3 about the possibility of a Kung Fu Panda 4. "It's one at a time. We want to make this a perfect jewel, and then we'll see what happens after that," Co-director Jennifer Yuh Nelson said.

Co-director Alessandro Carloni said, "With the sequels, we don't want to try to have them feel open-ended. We want it to feel like a completed journey, and we feel this movie does. And then, if a fantastic story presents itself, great."

There is a full possibility of Kung Fu Panda 4 in the future. Whenever it happens in the future, it is likely to focus on the story of Po reuniting with his biological father and his family. In the previous movie, Po entered the Panda village and reunited with his dad and other pandas. Po taught his son the art of Kung Fu and turned him into a Kung Fu master.

Po blasted Kai into oblivion by overloading his chi and thereby freeing all Kung Fu masters who were under Kai's control when he took their chi. If Kai returns to Kung Fu Panda 4, Po will fight with him and put end to all his misdeeds. Kung Fu Panda 4 is expected more to focus on Po.

Kung Fu Panda 4 may see the actors reprising their voice-over roles like Jack Black (as Po), Jackie Chan (as Monkey), Angelina Jolie (as Tigress), Lucy Liu (as Viper), Bryan Cranston (as Li Shan), Dustin Hoffman (as Shifu) and Seth Rogen (as Mantis).

Kung Fu Panda 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood animated movies.

