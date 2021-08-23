Shrek 5 can bring back Lord Farquaad, Michael McCullers hints storyline

After the success of second movie, the producer Jeffrey Katzenberg disclosed that the story of Shrek had been outlined into five movies almost from the beginning. In other words, he had hinted for Shrek 5 way back in 2004.

"Before the first one was finished we talked about what the whole story of Shrek is, and each of the chapters answers questions about the first movie and gives us an insight," Jeffrey Katzenberg said.

If rumors are to be believed, the characters in Shrek 5 will be familiar to modern gadgets like smartphones and many more. The story will have focus on Shrek's family, his and Fiona's kids who are grown-up or teenagers now. Although some characters might remain the same in the reboot, they will receive several alterations in design to be represented quite different.

On the other hand, the returning of Lord Farquaad is highly expected in Shrek 5. Resurrection from death is possible in the fifth animated movie of the franchise. But will the unlikely hero come out victorious again?

The studio signed up Michael McCullers to work as the new writer, EconoTimes earlier confirmed. Michael McCullers earlier hinted that the storyline has "a pretty big reinvention." Besides, the producer-cum-executive producer of the first and second movies, Jeffrey Katzenberg told Shrek 5 is bringing back Lord Farquaad, the villain. The characters of the Shrek 5 would be the same but the movie creators will introduce a new storyline and theme. It is still not confirmed, the film is a reboot or a sequel. Once, Collider reported Shrek and Donkey would have much more adventures in Shrek 5.

Jeffrey Katzenberg once said that Shrek 5 will have a direct connection to the original film series in that the fifth movie will show "how Shrek came to be in the swamp," as reported by Screenrant.

Following Shrek 5's announcement, the CEO of NBCUniversal, Steve Burke said that he appointed producer Chris Meledandri to oversee the production of the movie. He said that he thinks the producer will be able to breathe new life into the movie franchise.

"He (Meledandri) is creatively going to try to help us figure out how to resurrect Shrek and add value as we create new franchises. The overall goal will be to maximize revenues by creating popular characters which can be licensed out for lucrative spin-off merchandise and theme park attractions," NME quoted the NBCUniversal head as saying after officially announcing the film, EconoTimes noted.

Currently, there is no official release date for Shrek 5. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates.

