Left Menu

Shrek 5 can bring back Lord Farquaad, Michael McCullers hints storyline

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 23-08-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 12:53 IST
Shrek 5 can bring back Lord Farquaad, Michael McCullers hints storyline
If rumors are to be believed, the characters in Shrek 5 will be familiar to modern gadgets like smartphones and many more. Image Credit: Facebook / Shrek
  • Country:
  • United States

After the success of second movie, the producer Jeffrey Katzenberg disclosed that the story of Shrek had been outlined into five movies almost from the beginning. In other words, he had hinted for Shrek 5 way back in 2004.

"Before the first one was finished we talked about what the whole story of Shrek is, and each of the chapters answers questions about the first movie and gives us an insight," Jeffrey Katzenberg said.

If rumors are to be believed, the characters in Shrek 5 will be familiar to modern gadgets like smartphones and many more. The story will have focus on Shrek's family, his and Fiona's kids who are grown-up or teenagers now. Although some characters might remain the same in the reboot, they will receive several alterations in design to be represented quite different.

On the other hand, the returning of Lord Farquaad is highly expected in Shrek 5. Resurrection from death is possible in the fifth animated movie of the franchise. But will the unlikely hero come out victorious again?

The studio signed up Michael McCullers to work as the new writer, EconoTimes earlier confirmed. Michael McCullers earlier hinted that the storyline has "a pretty big reinvention." Besides, the producer-cum-executive producer of the first and second movies, Jeffrey Katzenberg told Shrek 5 is bringing back Lord Farquaad, the villain. The characters of the Shrek 5 would be the same but the movie creators will introduce a new storyline and theme. It is still not confirmed, the film is a reboot or a sequel. Once, Collider reported Shrek and Donkey would have much more adventures in Shrek 5.

Jeffrey Katzenberg once said that Shrek 5 will have a direct connection to the original film series in that the fifth movie will show "how Shrek came to be in the swamp," as reported by Screenrant.

Following Shrek 5's announcement, the CEO of NBCUniversal, Steve Burke said that he appointed producer Chris Meledandri to oversee the production of the movie. He said that he thinks the producer will be able to breathe new life into the movie franchise.

"He (Meledandri) is creatively going to try to help us figure out how to resurrect Shrek and add value as we create new franchises. The overall goal will be to maximize revenues by creating popular characters which can be licensed out for lucrative spin-off merchandise and theme park attractions," NME quoted the NBCUniversal head as saying after officially announcing the film, EconoTimes noted.

Currently, there is no official release date for Shrek 5. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates.

Also Read: Frozen 3: Years of delay is estimated due to 6 years gap from Frozen 1 & 2

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021