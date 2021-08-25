Money Heist Season 5 synopsis, cast for Korean adaptation revealed

Fans of Money Heist (Spanish: La casa de Papel) are getting more excited as they are coming close to the release of Season 5. The fifth and final season will release this year in two parts – S5 Vol. 1 and S5 Vol. 2. Money Heist S5 Vol. 1, Vol. 2 will premiere on September 3 and December 3 respectively.

The viewers are also disappointed as the globally-acclaimed Spanish series Money Heist will end with Season 5. Here's the official synopsis of Money Heist (La casa de Papel) Season 5:

The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn't have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they've faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war.

Earlier, the creator Álex Pina hinted about the possible remaking of Money Heist in Korea. "Korean creators have been developing their own language and audio-visual culture for years. They have managed, like our series, to go beyond cultural borders and become a point of reference for thousands of viewers around the world, especially among young people. That is why I find it fascinating that the world of La Casa de Papel is so attractive to Korean creators as to do an adaptation. The fact that the action is set on the Korean Peninsula also seems to me to be a milestone which I am really delighted about," Álex Pina said.

Fans who are worried about Money Heist's ending with Season 5 have a good news. The Korean adaptation of Money Heist will be directed by Kim Hong-sun. He earlier worked on K-dramas such as Voice and The Guest. According to What's on Netflix, the production of Money Heist as a Korean adaptation will have a collaboration between BH Entertainment and Content Zium.

As of August 18, 2021, the K-Drama adaptation of Money Heist is now in pre-production. Thus, we can expect filming to commence sooner than later.

Here're the names of actors to be present in Money Heist's Korean adaptation (taken from press release):

The Gang

The Professor – Yoo Ji-Tae

Berlin – Park Hae-Soo

Tokyo – Jun Jong-Seo

Moscow – Lee Won Jong

Denver – Kim Ji-Hun

Nairobi – Jang Yoon-Ju

Rio – Park Jung-Woo

Helsinki – Kim Ji-Hun

Oslo – Lee Kyu-Ho

The Task Force

Seon Woojin – Kim Yunjin

Cha Moohyuk – Kim Sung-O

The Hostages

Cho Youngmin – Park Myung-Hoon

Yoon Misun – Lee Joobeen

