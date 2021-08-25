Peaky Blinders Season 6: Conrad Khan shares experience with Cillian Murphy

When will Peaky Blinders come back on the screen with Season 6? This is truly a million-dollar question as fans have been waiting for a long time for the sixth season. Their curiosity intensified after learning Season 6 of Peaky Blinders as final season simply because they want to know how the series will bid adieu to the global viewers.

Fans have a good news here! The young actor Conrad Khan has recently hinted that Peaky Blinders Season 6 would be arriving before too long. The actor, who is best known for playing young Eric in The Huntsman: Winter's War, has joined the BBC One period drama for its final season. The filming for Peaky Blinders' final season has been going on throughout this year.

Filming for Peaky Blinders Season 6 was originally scheduled to commence in early 2020. But the Covid-19 pandemic shattered the global entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill with unfathomable financial losses. Thus, the creators were compelled to postpone the production just any other entertainment projects.

The newcomer Conrad Khan recently had a discussion with Radio Times. That comes out, from what I last heard. I mean, these things change so quickly – I think that will come out next February, the beginning of next year," the young actor opined.

"There was so much footage, so many episodes, that it does take a while to edit – six months or something," he cited adding it was a big adventure for him to be sharing screen with Cillian Murphy and other existing actors of Peaky Blinders.

"Yeah, I finished that a few months ago now. That was super enjoyable. It's quite different to [current show Baptiste] in a sense that it's more action-based rather than psychological drama, but that was such an amazing experience. I met a lot of highly esteemed actors. It feels like a different world now because I've just been at home, working on my uni stuff and reading, so it does feel like a different world," Conrad Khan added.

On the other hand, fans, who are ardently waiting for Peaky Blinders Season 6, will be happy to learn that Conrad Khan is not the only new face to appear in the final season. Stephen Graham, who played the role of Scrum in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, will also appear in the final season.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 is currently filming and we are yet to receive its final release date on BBC One. Continue staying with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on television series.

