Left Menu

'Nancy Drew spinoff 'Tom Swift' gets series order

Tom Swift went into development last October, with Richards making his first appearance as the character in a May episode of Nancy Drew, fronted by Kennedy McMann.Taylor, Landau and Cameron Johnson Empire created the series and executive produces alongside Fake Empires Schwartz, Savage and Lis Rowinski.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-09-2021 09:26 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 09:26 IST
'Nancy Drew spinoff 'Tom Swift' gets series order
  • Country:
  • United States

''Tom Swift'', a spinoff show based on popular teen detective Nancy Drew, has secured a straight to series order from The CW network.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tian Richards, known for ''Burden'', plays the titular character of a Black, gay billionaire inventor in the upcoming drama.

Like ''Nancy Drew'', ''Tom Swift'' too has its roots in early 20th century novels for young readers from the Stratemeyer Syndicate.

The spinoff revolves around the protagonist who is thrust into a world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena after the shocking disappearance of his father. Tom takes to the road on a quest to unravel the truth, leaving behind the comforts of his usual moneyed lifestyle while fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale group hell-bent on stopping him.

The team behind ''Nancy Drew'', including showrunner Melinda Hsu Taylor and series creators Noga Landau, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, are part of the spinoff. ''Tom Swift'' went into development last October, with Richards making his first appearance as the character in a May episode of ''Nancy Drew'', fronted by Kennedy McMann.

Taylor, Landau and Cameron Johnson (''Empire'') created the series and executive produces alongside Fake Empire's Schwartz, Savage and Lis Rowinski. CBS Studios and Fake Empire have produced the spinoff.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021