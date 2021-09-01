Left Menu

'Borat' star Maria Bakalova to feature in 'The Honeymoon'

Actor Maria Bakalova, who rose to fame with her performance in 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm', has found her next project. The Oscar-nominated star has joined the cast of the upcoming rom-com titled 'The Honeymoon'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-09-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 13:07 IST
Maria Bakalova (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Maria Bakalova, who rose to fame with her performance in 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm', has found her next project. The Oscar-nominated star has joined the cast of the upcoming rom-com titled 'The Honeymoon'. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the film will be written and directed by Dean Craig, who is widely known for his films 'Love Wedding Repeat' and 'Death at a Funeral'.

A British-Italian production from Italy's Notorious Cinemas, the movie will begin principal photography in early September in Rome and Venice. In the film, Bakalova will play Sarah, a new bride who sets off with her husband Adam on a romantic honeymoon in Venice, only to have the event gatecrashed by Adam's excessively needy best friend, who turns their perfect lovers' holiday into a complete disaster.

Pico Alexander, Asim Chaudhry and Lucas Bravo will also feature in 'The Honeymoon'. Speaking about the upcoming romantic comedy, Bakalova said, "This film intrigued me because it's an escapist comedy that puts a twist on the classic buddy movie format by including a strong female character, particularly from Eastern Europe."

She added, "I think after almost two years of this pandemic, we're all looking for something to lift our spirits and help us mentally escape our apartments. Very glad to be on the producing team of the film as well." Notorious will produce 'The Honeymoon' in association with the UK's Tempo Productions and Endeavor Content, which is handling worldwide sales for the film. CAA is co-representing domestic rights.

Guglielmo Marchetti and Piers Tempest are the lead producers for the project. (ANI)

