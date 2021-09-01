Left Menu

Veteran actor Saira Banu hospitalised, currently in ICU

Veteran actor Saira Banu was recently admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-09-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 13:47 IST
Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Veteran actor Saira Banu was recently admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital. She is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital. As per a family friend, Banu had been hospitalised three days ago due to issues with her blood pressure levels.

The 77-year-old star has been admitted to the same hospital where her late husband and legendary actor Dilip Kumar had been admitted. Dilip Kumar, best known as Tragedy King, passed away on July 7, 2021. Saira Banu made her Bollywood debut in 1961 with the movie 'Junglee' opposite late actor Shammi Kapoor. She is celebrated for films like 'Padosan' (1968), 'Hera Pheri' (1976), 'Diwana' (1967) and 'Purab Aur Paschim' (1970). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

