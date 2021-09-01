Seeking opening of Badrinath temple for pilgrims, ascetic begins indefinite fast

An ascetic on Wednesday began an indefinite fast in support of the ongoing agitation demanding the opening of the Badrinath temple for pilgrims.

The Uttarakhand High Court has put a stay on the Chardham Yatra, which includes Badrinath, due to the Covid pandemic.

The gates of Chardham shrines of Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath were opened earlier this year only for priests to offer daily prayers.

Dharmaraj Bharti, also called Mauni Baba, has the reputation of being in a state of silent meditation at the Badrinath temple throughout the year.

Other seers stay in Badrinath only for six months and come down during winter when the doors of the temple are closed due to snowbound conditions.

Joining the agitation, he led a procession from Saket Tiraha to his residence where he began an indefinite fast.

Locals, including priests and traders, whose livelihood is dependent on the annual pilgrimage, have been staging a relay fast for 12 days, demanding the commencement of the yatra to Badrinath.

Mauni Baba's indefinite fast will continue until at least the locals are allowed to visit the temple.

Meanwhile, the Badrish Sangharsh Samiti under whose banner the agitation is being held threatened to further intensify it if the government refused to budge.

