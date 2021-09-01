Left Menu

Bhumi Pednekar recalls using her mom's makeup products in childhood

Actor Bhumi Pednekar, who has been appointed as India's first M.A.C global cosmetics brand ambassador, opened up about how her mother and aunts instil a love for make-up in her.

ANI | Updated: 01-09-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 16:40 IST
Bhumi Pednekar recalls using her mom's makeup products in childhood
Bhumi Pednekar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Bhumi Pednekar, who has been appointed as India's first M.A.C global cosmetics brand ambassador, opened up about how her mother and aunts instil a love for make-up in her. "I am a huge lover of makeup. I have been experimenting with makeup since childhood. I remember I used to gaze at my mother adoringly whenever she started applying makeup, and then later I would wear her kajal and put her foundation. However, I would always end up looking like a clown. Thankfully, her closet was always opened for me during my childhood... and that's how my interest in makeup developed," Bhumi told ANI.

While talking about makeup, the 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' star also put emphasis on skincare. "It's extremely important to take care of your skin. I make sure I drink loads of water and eat food that keeps my gut clean. I am a vegetarian so that's a plus. I look at beauty in a more realistic way. You have to love your body if you want it lovely or glowing. Speaking of my skincare routine, I don't have a complicated skincare routine...it's just one facial cleanser cream which I use..that's about it," she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi has a couple of projects such as 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Badhaai Do' and 'Takht in her kitty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021