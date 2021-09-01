Left Menu

Murder-mystery comedy 'Reunion' adds new cast

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-09-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 22:20 IST
Murder-mystery comedy 'Reunion' adds new cast
Nina Dobrev, Jamie Chung, Michael Hitchcock, Chace Crawford (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
'XXX:Return of Xander Cage' actor Nina Dobrev, 'Dexter: New Blood' actor Jamie Chung, 'Black Monday' actor Michael Hitchcock and 'The Gossip Girl' actor Chace Crawford have rounded out the cast of 'Reunion', an ensemble murder-mystery comedy from Artists Road. According to Variety, the upcoming flick is a murder-mystery spin on a classic high school reunion party. It unfolds during a snowstorm that leaves guests trapped in an isolated mansion.

Dobrev, Chung, Hitchcock, and Crawford have joined the previously announced cast Lil Rel Howery, Billy Magnussen, and Jillian Bell in the film which will go on floors this week in Los Angles. 'The Perfect Date' helmer Chris Nelson will be donning the director's hat for the film from a screenplay by the 'The Edge of Sleep' writing duo, Jake Emanuel and Willie Block.

Artists Road's principals, Todd Garner, Ben Silverman, Peter Principato, Mark Korshak, Mickey Schiff, and Lil Rel Howery are the producers. Executive producing are Unique Features' Bob Shaye alongside Magnussen and Bell. Peter Oillataguerre, Spyglass' President of Production, will oversee the project on behalf of Spyglass. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

