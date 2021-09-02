Left Menu

Coronavirus vaccine team and Southgate win at GQ Awards

In the world of music, chart-topper Ed Sheeran was honoured as solo artist of the year, band of the year went to rock group Wolf Alice while singer Arlo Parks was named breakthrough music artist of the year. Other winners on the night included fashion designer and environmental activist Vivienne Westwood, named game changer of the year.

Coronavirus vaccine developer Sarah Gilbert and England manager Gareth Southgate were among the winners at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards on Wednesday. The men’s fashion and style magazine named Oxford University professor Gilbert, biologist Catherine Green and the team behind the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine as heroes of the year.

The event, which does not just honour men despite the name, returned to a physical format at London's Tate Modern gallery, following a virtual ceremony last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Anthony Hopkins, who won his second Oscar this year for his portrayal of a man with dementia in "The Father", took the legend award while the icon prize went to "Borat" actor Sacha Baron Cohen.

In sport, Team GB Olympians and Paralympics GB were recognised for their triumphs at the Tokyo Games with the outstanding achievement of the year award while Southgate, who led England to the Euro 2020 final, was named inspiration of the year. England lost the final to Italy on penalties. "Bridgerton" breakout star Regé-Jean Page won standout performance of the year while Adrian Dunbar, of police drama "Line of Duty", won television actor of the year.

Leading man of the year went to "WandaVision" actor Paul Bettany while Kingsley Ben-Adir, known for "One Night in Miami ..." and "Peaky Blinders", won breakthrough actor of the year. Director Quentin Tarantino was named writer of the year. In the world of music, chart-topper Ed Sheeran was honoured as solo artist of the year, band of the year went to rock group Wolf Alice while singer Arlo Parks was named breakthrough music artist of the year.

Other winners on the night included fashion designer and environmental activist Vivienne Westwood, named game changer of the year. Designer of the year went to Brunello Cucinelli.

