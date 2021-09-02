Salman, Akshay, Varun Dhawan mourn Sidharth Shukla's death: Heaven gained a star, we have lost one

A ''beautiful personality''... ''talented life''... is how showbiz celebrities including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Madhuri Dixit Nene among others remembered popular actor Sidharth Shukla, who passed away at the age of 40 on Thursday.

It is learned that Shukla suffered a massive heart attack in the morning. The actor was brought dead to the city's Cooper Hospital, an official told PTI.

Shukla was best known for his role in the long-running TV show ''Balika Vadhu'' and reached unprecedented fame after winning season 13 of the reality TV show ''Bigg Boss'' in 2020. He is survived by his mother and two sisters.

Salman Khan, who hosted ''Bigg Boss'' season 13, took to Twitter and wrote, ''Gone too soon Sidharth... You shall be missed. Condolences to the family. RIP.'' Dhawan, who worked with the actor in his Bollywood debut "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" posted an emotional note on Instagram, sharing pictures with him and co-star Alia Bhatt from the 2014 film's promotions.

''Rip brother. You are loved by so many and you touched so many with your kind heart and beautiful personality. Today heaven has gained a star and we have lost one. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones,'' Dhawan wrote.

Madhuri Dixit Nene took to Twitter and wrote she was yet to come to terms with the news. She was a judge on the sixth season of dance reality show ''Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'', on which Shukla was a contestant.

''It's just unbelievable and shocking. You will always be remembered. May your soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to the family,'' she said.

Devgn tweeted that Shukla's passing away at a young age was devastating news.

''Life and death are both baffling. But when someone as young as #SidharthShukla passes away with suddenness, one is very sad... Condolences to his family.'' Kumar said he was saddened to know about Shukla's demise.

''I didn't know him personally but it's heartbreaking to know of such a talented life gone so soon. Om Shanti,'' he added.

Calling his death ''unfair'', Rajkummar Rao wrote, ''Gone too soon Sidharth. Rest in peace brother. You will be in our hearts forever. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans.'' Actor Parineeti Chopra said she was ''unable'' to process the news and tweeted, ''Rest in Peace #SidharthShukla. You were truly loved, by millions.'' Shukla began his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show "Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na".

He later appeared on shows such as "Jaane Pehchaane Se… Ye Ajnabbi", "Love U Zindagi", but became a household name with "Balika Vadhu", a Colors TV show.

The official handle of Colors TV posted a note on their page, remembering the late star.

''We, at Colors, are saddened and devastated by the sudden loss of our family member, Sidharth Shukla. He will be immensely missed and his passing is an irreparable loss for us and the industry as a whole. Our thoughts, prayers and support are with his family, friends and fans at this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace,'' the note read.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee took to Twitter and wrote he was yet to come to terms with the actor's death.

''OMG! This is so shocking! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones! May he rest in peace,'' he said.

Filmmaker Farah Khan paid tributes to the actor on Twitter.

''Can this year get any worse??! Shocked and extremely saddened to hear about @sidharth_shukla's demise. My heart goes out to his family,'' she wrote.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta wrote Shukla's passing away was tragic and hoped his death was given dignity.

''This is extremely sad and disturbing. Hope this time for sadness, reflection and mourning does not get converted into a Tamasha by some idiots,'' Mehta wrote.

Actor Asim Riyaz, who was the first runner up on ''Bigg Boss'' 13 and was billed as his friend-turned-nemesis on the show, shared pictures of the duo on Instagram.

''I am going to meet you in heaven brother,'' he wrote.

Actor Himanshi Khurana, who was Shukla's co-contestant on ''Bigg Boss'' season 13, tweeted that it was ''hard to believe'' that the actor was no more.

Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla, who also appeared as a contestant with Shukla on the reality show, wrote he was ''speechless and heartbroken''.

''We remained in touch post #BiggBoss13. Sending my deepest condolences to his mother who he loved so dearly. I love you #SidharthShukla& will miss you!'' Poonawalla added.

Actor Rubina Dilaik, who was the winner of last year's ''Bigg Boss'', on which Shukla made a brief appearance, posted a note on Instagram.

''Numb! May your soul rest in peace,'' the actor captioned the note, with a heartbreak emoticon.

