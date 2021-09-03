Deepika Padukone donates 15 lakhs for acid attack survivor's kidney transplant

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has come forward to help Bala Prajapati, an acid-attack survivor, by donating Rs 15 lakh. Bala was her co-star in the 2020 film 'Chhapaak'. Deepika donated the money as Bala needed to undergo a kidney transplant, which was estimated to cost Rs 16 lakh in total. The 'Padmaavat' actor in a jiffy donated 90 per cent of the amount.

She donated the sum to Chhanv Foundation, which started the online crowdsourcing drive to collect the donations. Ashish Kumar from Chhanv Foundation said that after learning about Bala's condition, the actor came forward and donated 15 lakhs in 2 different transactions.

Meanwhile, on the movie front, the actor also has an impressive line-up of projects in the pipeline including '83', 'Baiju Bawra', 'Fighter', 'Sanki', 'Pathan', and 'K', which is the Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 hit Hollywood film 'The Intern', and will also feature megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Deepika recently also signed her second Hollywood film, a cross-cultural romantic comedy, the title of which has not been revealed yet. (ANI)

