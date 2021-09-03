Actor Sidharth Shukla's viscera sent to lab for further probe

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-09-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 17:24 IST
The viscera and a few other internal organs of actor Sidharth Shukla, who died of a heart attack on Thursday at the age of 40, have been sent to laboratories for forensic examination, sources said on Friday.

Autopsy report of the actor, who was cremated here in the afternoon, did not reveal any internal injury but samples were sent to laboratories to rule out the possibility of foul play, they said. The viscera was sent to the Kalina Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) while a few other organs were sent to the pathology laboratory of a medical college.

Shukla was brought to the civic-run R N Cooper Hospital here on Thursday morning after he took ill at home. The doctors declared him brought dead.

A forensic expert from the hospital said they sent the viscera to the FSL in suburban Kalina for further investigation to rule out the possibility of foul play.

''The FSL will investigate for presence of toxicity in the organs along with other details,'' he said, adding that the pathology lab will investigate other body organs and was expected to submit a report within two days.

Another official said the initial report indicated that heart attack was the cause of death and there was no internal injury.

The actor had become a household name with his role in the long-running TV show "Balika Vadhu" and as winner of "Bigg Boss 13". In 2014, he made his Bollywood debut with ''Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

