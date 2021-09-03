Left Menu

BTS set to appear with Chris Martin on 'Released' special episode

The much-popular band BTS is all set to appear with 'Coldplay's fame Chris Martin on a special episode of YouTube Originals' weekly music series 'Released' on Thursday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-09-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 21:50 IST
BTS set to appear with Chris Martin on 'Released' special episode
BTS, Chris Martin (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The much-popular band BTS is all set to appear with 'Coldplay's fame Chris Martin on a special episode of YouTube Originals' weekly music series 'Released' on Thursday. Variety reported that the special episode will air on September 9, Thursday at 11:45 PM ET, which will lead directly into the premiere of 'BTS 'Permission to Dance' MV (Shorts Challenge ver.)' on September 10 at Midnight ET.

BTS and Chris will appear together for a conversation on what inspired the '#PermissiontoDance' challenge on YouTube Shorts, among other topics. The episode will also showcase the shortlisted Shorts from the challenge created by BTS fans around the world including the countries US, India, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom and others.

For the unversed, the Shorts three-week challenge was started on July 23. BTS encouraged their fans and followers to make 15-second YouTube Shorts videos incorporating the 'International Sign' gestures for 'Joy', 'Dance', and 'Peace', that were featured in the 'Permission to Dance' music video, remixed with their own style. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021