BTS set to appear with Chris Martin on 'Released' special episode
The much-popular band BTS is all set to appear with 'Coldplay's fame Chris Martin on a special episode of YouTube Originals' weekly music series 'Released' on Thursday.
- Country:
- United States
The much-popular band BTS is all set to appear with 'Coldplay's fame Chris Martin on a special episode of YouTube Originals' weekly music series 'Released' on Thursday. Variety reported that the special episode will air on September 9, Thursday at 11:45 PM ET, which will lead directly into the premiere of 'BTS 'Permission to Dance' MV (Shorts Challenge ver.)' on September 10 at Midnight ET.
BTS and Chris will appear together for a conversation on what inspired the '#PermissiontoDance' challenge on YouTube Shorts, among other topics. The episode will also showcase the shortlisted Shorts from the challenge created by BTS fans around the world including the countries US, India, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom and others.
For the unversed, the Shorts three-week challenge was started on July 23. BTS encouraged their fans and followers to make 15-second YouTube Shorts videos incorporating the 'International Sign' gestures for 'Joy', 'Dance', and 'Peace', that were featured in the 'Permission to Dance' music video, remixed with their own style. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chris
- South Korea
- Martin
- India
- United Kingdom
- Variety
- Russia
ALSO READ
2 dead in shooting at Indiana automotive plant: Authorities
India reports 36,401 new COVID-19 infections
thinKitchen appoints Sukhpal Singh Ahluwalia as Non-Executive Director as it sets its sights on scale in the Indian premium kitchenware space
Azaad - India's first Rural Entertainment Channel announces Exclusive Digital UnionShip with MX Player
India hits 50 cr COVID-19 testing milestone